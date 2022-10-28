The October 28 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Salman Khan talking about getting dengue and lauded Karan Johar for handling everyone on such short notice. He then asked which two contestants need guardians inside the house. Since Ankit and Sumbul get the most votes, they were asked to sit beside the guardian board. This was followed by slamming those who named Abdu while talking about the contestant needing a guardian. He also spoke about how people tried to instigate Abdu after nominations, especially Archana.
Bigg Boss 16 October 28 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, And Others
Khan slammed Sumbul for not listening to her father and about her relevance and presence inside the house in the last four weeks. He then asked her to get up and stand in the bedroom's passage to get his point across to her. Soon, Salman zeroed in his focus on Ankit and asked Priyanka why the contestants feel that Ankit was named as the one who needs a guardian. Salman said they don't have the technology to understand how strong Ankit is from within but Priyanka tried defending him.
Khan then pointed out that even Abdu is calm but he is seen. Salman even questioned Ankit’s confidence whilst showing him the brutal reality of his activity inside the house of Bigg Boss. The host advised him to come out of his comfort zone and to take a stand whenever he finds something wrong.
Later, Salman asked how was Nimrit wrong in picking ration but Soundarya was not. Khan then exposed Priyanka’s hypocritical reaction to the matter. He said Shiv and Nimrit are friends for real but Gautam has an issue with it and that for him, Nimrit was only his supporter and not a friend. Salman then asked Gautam if his feeling for Soundarya is real and he said it is real and Soundarya agreed.
Salman initiated a new task where one contestant will be a chair and he will ask questions to other housemates. If the majority answered no, they will get a slap. Salman asked if Sajid influences Abdu and a lot of them said yes. Khan talked about nominated contestants and said that he will reveal the name of the contestant who will go home in tomorrow’s episode.
