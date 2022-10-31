Bigg Boss 16 October 31 Highlights: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Archana Gautam Get Into Nasty Fight

The October 31 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Soundarya and Archana talking about Gautam and the latter’s relationship. Archana was also in no mood to patch up with Gautam. On the other hand, Gori and Stan were also seen talking about Gautam and how he is not understanding his mistake. In the meantime, Abdu was flirting with Tina and Soundarya to make Nimrit jealous.

Soundarya then got angry with Archana for not cooking lunch while the latter continued to sleep during day time. Gautam later got furious with Soundarya for giving lunch to Archana. Soon, Shekhar Suman joined the housemates for the Big Bulletin. He taunted Ankit with shayari and compared Bigg Boss with the game of cricket. He even taunted Soundarya and Nimrit for their English.

In the next task, Shiv was asked to compare his fellow contestants with various roles of a cricket player. He named Nimrit as the deserving captain and called Archana the wicketkeeper as she plays as per the game. Shiv called Priyanka field keeper who wants to get involved in every issue. At this point, Archana and Priyanka got into an argument over a jar of water that’s used in the kitchen. When Shiv was asked to name one all-rounder, he took Tina’s name.

This was followed by Priyanka refusing to make rotis and asking Gautam to give her another duty. Archana and Priyanka then continued to argue over the hygiene of the jar. Archana called Priyanka 'gandh’ and 'chamchi.’ An agitated Archana then wanted to break the jar but Nimrit explained to her that she cannot break Bigg Boss' property.

Advertisement

As Priyanka and Archana continued fighting on top of their voices, Shalin and Gautam talked about how people are flipping on their duties. Priyanka asked Archana to not talk about Ankit as she is possessive. This was followed by Gautam stopping Archana from cooking food. She then asked Gautam to give her food on her bed whilst declaring herself as 'sasu ma.’

Later, Shalin asked Tina if she badmouthed about him. Tina asked Gautam what he told Shalin about their conversation and Shalin walked off when Tina and Gautam don't agree with him. Elsewhere, Stan, Gori, and Shiv talk about Tina and Shalin being fake as they watched their drama from afar. Shalin and Tina continued to get mad at each other. In the meantime, Abdu got chicken from the storeroom for Shalin and he also got a letter.