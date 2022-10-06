The October 6 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with the housemates discussing Abdu Rozik shoes which were priced at 5,000 dollars. They wanted to steal it but Abdu hides them and heads to the pool. Shalin and Gautam were seen flirting with Soundarya by complimenting her about her cooking. Bigg Boss then informed Nimrit that she was being fired from her captaincy. He also informed that she was complacent during her tenure as people have been flouting the rules of the house. As a result, she was fired by Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss 16 October 6 Highlights: Nimrit And Shalin Battle It Out In The Captaincy Task
