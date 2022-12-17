Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Isn’t The REAL Name Of Udaariyaan Actress, She Changed It In 2019; Deets Here
TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered the controversial Bigg Boss 16 house in October this year and doing very well on the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
While the Udaariyaan actress has been making headlines almost every day for the last two months, did you know that 'Priyanka' isn't her real name and that she changed it three years ago? Yes, you read that right!
Priyanka Winning Hearts In Bigg Boss 16?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning many hearts as people are praising her strong personality since the very beginning of the show. Besides her close bond with Ankit Gupta, viewers are also liking her rivalry with Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She is counted among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Real Name
While everyone now knows her as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, not many people know that it's not her real name. Well, her real name is Pari Choudhary. Yes, you read that right! She changed her name to Priyanka after the advice of a numerologist.
She Changed Her Name To Priyanka In 2019
In 2019, she changed her name from Pari to Priyanka. Revealing the same back then, she told TOI, 'I have done a lot of good work with my current name, but sometimes, one does feel that destiny might have something better in store. With new domains of work opening up for actors, I hope that my career will do better.'
Credited As Pari Choudhary In Gathbandhan
Back then, she was playing a pivotal role in Colors TV's Gathbandhan, featuring Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi and Shruti Sharma in the lead roles. She essayed the character of the female lead's sister and was credited as Pari Choudhary.
Became Household Name As Priyanka Choudhary
Interestingly, the name ‘Priyanka' has worked wonders for her so far. After changing her name, she bagged Udaariyaan which proved to be a turning point in her career. It was among the top-rated shows when Priyanka and Ankita were a part of it. After Udaariyaan, she participated in Bigg Boss 16 which has made her a household name.
