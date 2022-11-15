Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most talked-about contestants of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.
Amid the ongoing fights inside the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka and Ankit's bond is grabbing many eyeballs. While both of them have always maintained that they are just good friends, social media users are hoping that they'll confess love for each other very soon.
Interestingly, Priyanka has several times talked about her 'one-sided' feelings for Ankit, however, he has always stated that he doesn't want to get married ever. But, did you know that the actor was in a serious relationship around 7-8 years ago?
Well, back then, he was dating Shanaya Khan who was his former co-star. Amid the ongoing rumours of affair with his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka, several romantic pictures of Ankit with his former lady love are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at their love story below.
Ankit Gupta’s Ex-Girlfriend
During the initial days of his career, Ankit Gupta was reportedly dating an actress named Shanaya Khan. Back then, the actor made their relationship official and used to post lovey-dovey pictures on social media.
Ankit-Shanaya’s Love Story
Reportedly, the former couple met each other on the sets of Channel V's popular show 'Sadda Haq' and fell in love. He was said to be very serious about the relationship.
Friends Who Turned Lovers
Initially, they became really good friends while working together and eventually developed feelings for each other. However, things soon changed between them.
Shanaya Left Ankit
After dating each other for some time, Shanaya parted ways with Ankit suddenly. According to reports, he went through a lot of pain after the breakup and still has trust issues.
Relationship Status With Priyanka
Priyanka has several times talked about her liking for Ankit. However, he has always maintained that they are great friends. Now, it'll be interesting to see if they'll fall for each other inside the 'Bigg Boss' house.
