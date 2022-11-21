Bigg Boss 16, which is doing well on the TRP charts and has become a topic of discussion, saw a massive fight in the recent episode between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. The duo’s fallout grabbed a lot of eyeballs and lead to a huge debate on who’s right, and who’s wrong. However, during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan bashed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for going 'overboard' during Stan and Shalin’s fight.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Friend Defends Her, Says Actress Is Being Insulted For Standing Against Violence
It must be noted that Priyanka, who is always known for speaking her mind, decided to take a stand against MC Stan and while many applauded her for her bold step, a few others called her out for her double standards and hypocrisy, which included the host of the show. However, Salma’s words haven’t gone down well with the actress’ fans and well-wishers. They even decided to trend her on Twitter with the 'We Are With Priyanka’ hashtag.
Now, Choudhary's friend and former Udaariyaan Rashmeet Kaur has opened up about the matter with ETimes TV and said that what’s happening isn’t right. Speaking about Bhanot's fight, Rashmeet said, “It's the first time I'm seeing someone being insulted for standing against violence. When you're in a house where 90% of the people are in one group and are supporting violence, of course, you would be worried about your safety."
The actress then went on to point out the fact that Priyanka has always taken the right stand, and didn’t even spare her friend Archana Gautam who took to violence recently in a heated argument with Shiv Thakare. Comparing both the heated situations, Kaur went on to add, “The difference is, Archana was scolded by Priyanka for raising hand, and MC Stan was consoled after getting violent. You can insult Priyanka all you want but facts are facts and the audience isn't blind."
- Shiv Thakare Is The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16 House, Defeats Nimrit Ahluwalia & Abdu Rozik To Gain The Title
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shalin Reminded Me Of My Ex’, Says Tina Datta Who Was Once In An Abusive Relationship
- BB16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Defends Her Amid ‘Obsessed With Shalin’ Comment: ‘She Has Become A Soft Target’
- Did You Know THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Was Shiv Thakare’s BB Marathi Co-Contestant?
- Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why We Think Gautam Vig Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Calls Shiv Thakare ‘Dirtiest Player’; Reacts To Infamous Bathroom Incident
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Gets Support From Devoleena: ‘Getting Locked In BB House Was Her Biggest Mistake’
- When Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare Got Alleged Ex-GF’s Name Inked On His Hand On National TV
- Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Gets Punished After Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot; Here’s All You Need To Know
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 18 Highlights: Drama Continues Over Shalin & Stan’s Fight; BB Tries To Sort Out Differences
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia’s Mother Talks About Daughter’s Breakdown: Both Me And My Husband Broke Down
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star To Enter As Wild-Card Contestant?