Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has won audiences as a dedicated Bahu as Tejo in the serial Udaariyaan, has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. She was joined by her on-screen lover, Ankit Gupta. Although other celebrities in the show are speculating about their relationship, Ankit and Priyanka have maintained the tag of "best buddies".

Priyanka, before beginning her Bigg Boss journey, exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla, where she shared her thoughts on doing the reality show. The actress, while speaking about her participation in Bigg Boss 16, revealed that she always wanted to do the show. "Actually, I always found Bigg Boss really fascinating. It's a whole different world altogether. As a person, I love to try new things, and experience new experiences, so when I was approached, I was all game for it," Priyanka said.

When asked if it was too soon for her to participate in the show, the television star told the publication that as a professional, her goal is to explore as many opportunities as possible. "The phrase 'waiting it out' has never been in my dictionary. Also I feel there's no right or wrong time for anything; it's all about going with the flow, and enjoying all aspects of life to the fullest," she stated.