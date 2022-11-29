Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come out as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. However, the actress seems to be losing her way in the house lately as her equation with good friend Ankit Gupta is getting more turbulent with each passing day. In a recent promo shared by the makers, we see Priyanka experiencing an emotional breakdown over the fact that she has become mentally conscious when it comes to even speaking about Ankit.
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Suffers Emotional Meltdown After Her Fight With Ankit Gupta; WATCH
The actress is of the opinion that there is a wrong portrayal of her outside the house as being dominating and controlling. She is seen telling Soundarya Sharma that despite her wanting good for Ankit she is proven wrong and trolled and is extremely heartbroken due to it.
Priyanka is seen saying, “I have become mentally conscious that what should I do? Despite wanting good for Ankit, I am becoming the bad person in audiences’ eyes. I keep thinking that despite wanting good for him, I am the wrong person. I am not like this. Main kho rahi hu apne aap ko.”
The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Priyanka ne ki soundarya se apne dil ki baat share, kya iss ghar mein aane se badh gaye hai #priyAnkit ke problems?😢 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot (sic).” Take a look at the promo HERE
For the unversed, Choudhary has become silent in recent days after receiving a few warnings from Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. At the same time, Priyanka and Ankit are often at loggerheads but eventually patch up and this might also be contributing to her woes as well.
Udaariyaan co-stars, Ankit, and Priyanka’s relationship has confused many folks as they have often stated that they are just friends. However, their contradictory behavior in the house has led to a lot of chatter on social media.
