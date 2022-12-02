Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gives Special Advice To Ankit Gupta Post His Ugly Fight With Priyanka Choudhary

The weekend is around the corner and Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a massive twist. After all, it's time for Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan which will be coming up with major reality checks for the contestants which are likely to bring a lot of friendships to an end in the house. Interestingly, the popular reality show will be witnessing a task wherein they will have to guess the person who made a statement about them on the show. Needless to say, this task will be an eye opener for many.

Priyanka Gupta Shocked By Ankit's Statement During the task, Priyanka got upset after she figured that Ankit made a harsh statement about her. Apparently, Ankit had stated that Priyanka is only concerned about the game and doesn't listen to anyone's advice. As Priyanka guessed it right, she threw a bucket of muddy water on Ankit's face as a part of the task Priyanka And Ankit Get Into A Fight Ankit's statement didn't go down well with Priyanka and she lost her calm on him. The actress was quite upset with Ankit and though he wanted to have a word with him, she was adamant about not having a conversation with him. In fact, as per the promo, Priyanka will be calling off her friendship with Ankit post that. Salman Khan's Advice For Ankit Following the ugly fight, Salman was seen addressing the issue and asked Ankit about what exactly is the problem between them. As Ankit mentioned that Priyanka doesn't pay any heed to his advice, Salman gave him a million dollar advice. He said, 'Advice aur explanation unko do jo ki appreciate kre' Priyanka Choudhary In Danger Zone Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in the danger zone as she has been nominated for elimination. To note, she has been nominated along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Although there are reports about no elimination this week, it will be interesting to see if her game will change in the coming days if she escapes the elimination on Bigg Boss 16.