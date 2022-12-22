Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS To Priyanka Choudhary’s Father’s Letter; Says ‘Mummy Patt Gayi, Papa….’
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an emotionalride of late. It happened during the ration task wherein the contestants had to control their emotions irrespective of the circumstances. During the task, each contestant got a letter from their family which was read by Bigg Boss. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary also got a letter from her father wherein he was all praises for the Udaariyan actress. And while Priyanka wasn't supposed to react while the letter was being read, she was seen being overwhelmed after holding the torn letter after the task ended.
Interestingly, Ankit Gupta was seen cheering her up after the task and came with an epic reaction to the letter. During a conversation with Sreejita and Priyanka, Ankit spoke about the Udaariyan actress' father not mentioning anything about him. To this, Sreejita stated that Priyanka's father probably doesn't like him. However, Ankit was quick to respond and stated that Priyanka's mother is quite fond of him and while she is in his favour, the actress' father will also give a nod. He asserted, "iske mummy ko me pasand hu.. mummy pat gyi papa bhi pat jayege". To this, Priyanka and Sreejita asked him, "Pata ke kya krna hai tumko" and Ankit quipped, "I want a contract for one year". We wonder if he was hinting about taking the relationship to next level with Priyanka.
Meanwhile, Ankit and Priyanka's bond recently made the headlines as the latter had saved the Udaariyan actor from immediate elimination from the show. To note, Ankit has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala. Recently, Priyanka was given the opportunity to win back Rs 25 lakhs of the prize money by eliminating Ankit Gupta with immediate effect. However, Priyanka chose Ankit over money and clarified that it is the audience who should decide his fate in the house. Later celebs like Kamya Punjabi and Rajiv Adatia were seen supporting Priyanka for her decision. Kamya tweeted, "Welldone #Priyanka you are absolutely right. Let audience decide who stays n who goes.. game khel gaye #BiggBoss you very chalaak bro".
