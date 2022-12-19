Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Fans Slam Archana As She Says 'Will Be Happy After Ankit Gets Evicted'

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary fans extended support to the actress after Archana Gautam got emotional and said that she would be happy once Ankit Gupta gets evicted from Salman Khans show. On Monday (December 19), the makers dropped an explosive video where the actress-politician is seen breaking down into tears while talking about playing the game alone.ARCHANA GAUTAM BREAKS DOWN INTO TEARSArchana got teary-eyed as she talked to MC Stan after her fight with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. She said that she wishes to see how strong Priyanka is, once Ankit gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The 29-year-old added that she would be happy if Priyankas support system aka Ankit will leave the show.Archana said that she has been playing the game alone unlike Priyanka, who has a support in the form of her Udaariyaan co-star and friend.She said, Mujhe uss din maja ayega jab uske kandha niklega. Uske paas kandha hai, rone ke liye. Tum toh apna kandha leke aayi ho. Jis din ye jayega, tab dekhugi kitni strong hai.The official Twitter handle of Colors channel released the promo along with the caption, Archana hui emotional, kaise nikaalegi woh apne dil ke dard ka solution? Check out the viral video right here!FANS SUPPORT PRIYANKA, SLAM ARCHANA GAUTAMAlthough Archana Gautam broke down into tears, several viewers believed that she crossed the line by fighting with her own friends, who once supported her. Be it Twitter or Instagram, fans extended supported to Priyanka and asked Archana to stop playing the victim card.Priyanka chahar choudhary, I hope and know that jab jab koi kisiko abuse kiya hai, koi shrap diya hai, tab tab wo ussipe wapis aya hai. Keep the light in you flickering my love. Keep the kind yet strong woman resilient !!! You are gonna thrive and how, one user tweeted.Another wrote, Archana is a bully and not a warrior while one fan commented, She should stop playing the victim card.It remains to be seen how Salman Khan will react to Archana and Priyankas big fight. Will the two former friends resolve their differences and come together again. Only time will tell.Do you think that Archana Gautam crossed the line during her fight with Priyanka and Ankit? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting commat;Filmibeat.Stay tuned for more telly updates.