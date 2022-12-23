Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Becomes MyGlamm Face Of Season. Here's How Much She Won
Bigg Boss 16 update: We have an exciting piece of news for all fans of Priyanka Choudhary. The Udaariyaan actress has defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma and others to win MyGlamm Face of the Season competition. While the results were already declared on the official website, viewers will get see Priyanka being crowned as the winner during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Do you want to know the perks of winning the competition?
PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY WINS RS 25 LAKH. WHAT ARE OTHER REWARDS OF MYGLAMM WINNER?
The TV diva, who was leading the competition since its beginning, managed to beat the other contestants including Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer to claim the prize. She will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh as part of the winner's prize.
Guess what? There's another major reward, which is associated with the competition. As the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would get an opportunity to feature in ad with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, you read that right!
Priyanka Choudhary will shoot for an advertisement for MyGlamm after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. She will share screen space with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress in the TVC. Details about the shoot have been kept under wraps.
