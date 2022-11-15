MAJOR TWIST! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Joins Hands With Shalin Bhanot Against Gautam Vig
Bigg Boss 16 has been a perfect example of how frequently bonds can change among people. The BFFs are seen turning into foes and arch-rivals end up becoming friends on the popular reality show. Recently, the captaincy task in the house came with a major twist which changed the equations between Tina Datta and Sajid Khan. And now, the nominations special episode is also set to come with a major twist tonight as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen turning the tables and her recent move will leave Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma shocked.
To note, Priyanka has been friends with Soundarya, Gautam Vig and Archana Gautam in the house. However, the Udaariyaan actress was seen getting into an ugly fight with Archana over kitchen duties. Their tiff didn't end there. The duo were even seen getting into an ugly argument during the nomination task wherein Priyanka stated that she doesn't trust Archana. Soon, Priyanka and Ankit decided to flip the game and the actress joined hands with her arch rival Shalin Bhanot and ended up nominating Gautam Vig for elimination. Her action undoubtedly left everyone surprised given the bond she has shared with her.
In fact, Soundarya Sharma will be seen expressing her disappointment towards Priyanka during the task. On the other hand, Archana also took a jibe at Priyanka for fearing nomination and even claimed that the latter shouldn't be in the game if she is afraid of nominations. Well, it will be interesting to see how long will Shalin and Priyanka's bond survive.
To note, Shalin and Priyanka are often seen locking horns with each other in the house. Recently, they were seen getting into an ugly argument over the use of sugar in the house. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who all be nominated for elimination this week.
