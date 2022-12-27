Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary ‘SLAPS’ Archana Gautam During An Argument; Fans Wonder ‘Marna Allowed Hai Ky

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. From wild card entries to nominations and even eliminations, everything about the popular reality show has been making the headlines. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an interesting twist as 8 contestants were nominated for elimination this week. It included Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Vikas Manaktala, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. As the nominations got the town buzzing, another tiff in the Bigg Boss house has been making the headlines.

We are talking about the fight between Priyanka and Archana Gautam wherein the Udaariyan actress had allegedly slapped the latter. It so happened that Archana was taking a jibe at Sreejita and Priyanka for apparently getting tensed about their nomination. Archana taunted the ladies over being scared over their nominations this led to an intense war of words between them as they washed each other's dirty linen on national television. During the argument, Archna was seen screaming into Priyanka's ear. Following this, Priyanka allegedly slapped Archana while moving her face away from her. The incident had got the social media abuzz and fans are wondering why no one raised their voice against Priyanka. Talking about it, a Twitter user wrote, "Yes she did slap and Uske baad ghamand se threaten bhi kar rahi thi Archana ko ki abhi toh sirf chhoo ke nikla hai, agli baar seedhe padega muh pe something. Ab koi Awaaz na uthayega because fixed winner kuch bhi kare koi gal ni".

Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "Yes Priyanka went physical with #ArchanaGautam. But Bigg Boss #BiggBoss16 ignored as she is #Colorstv face. Top two pre-decided". One of the Twitter users also wondered if this kind of violent is allowed inside the house. "Is it allowed? I mean I think it's not allowed to physically touch anyone no celebrity will raise their voice now," the Twitter user tweeted.





Meanwhile, Priyanka's fans are standing strong in her defence and claimed that the Udaariyan actress didn't slap Archana. A user wrote, "Thappad aur haat se hatane mein difference hota hai..Ghar par maa bhi kya aise slap karti hai ya jor se jo Marti hai use slap kehte hai?Priyanka ne uska muh haat se hataya thapad nahi mara".

It will be interesting to see how Archana and Priyanka's rivalry will fare in the upcoming episodes. On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has been extended by four weeks. The show, which was set to end in January 2023, will now have its grand finale in mid February 2023.