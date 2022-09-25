Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Turns Into Mogambo In New Promo; Says “Ab Sabko Darr Lagega Bigg Boss Se”

The makers of Bigg Boss 16 have now dropped a new promo on Sunday which features host Salman Khan as Mogambo. The actor turned into the iconic villain from Mr. India (1987) to warn the contestants about the upcoming 16th season of the popular reality show. In the new video, we see Salman saying that this season is going to be different with Bigg Boss himself playing the game.

Khan was seen wearing a golden jacket whilst he sat on a white throne featuring crystal balls just like the one used by the Mogambo in Mr. India. Salman also put a spin on the iconic catchphrase "Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased)” and said that Mogambo will never be happy now.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sabko darr lagega Bigg Boss se, Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss ab khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now as now everyone will fear Bigg Boss instead of him. With Bigg Boss 16, game will change, because now, Bigg Boss will also play)." Take a look at the promo HERE

It must be noted that Salman recently also turned into the iconic villain Gabbar Singh from Sholay in another promo which was released on Saturday. In this promo, he had said, "50-50 kos door, jab bacha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a kid will cry, the mother will say child go to sleep or Bigg Boss will be here).”

The highly awaited season 16 of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on October 1 at 9:30 pm. The contestants for this season have not been announced yet, but celebrities such as Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Munawar Faruqui and Arjun Bijlani among others have been rumoured to feature on the show this year as contestants.