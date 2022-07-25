Bigg Boss 16 Promo To Be Out In September; BB 16 House’s Theme Is THIS: Report

As we all know, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been postponed to the next year, and the makers have started prepping for Bigg Boss 16, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. According to a TellyChakkar report, the actor will start shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 16.

As per the latest update published by the portal, Bigg Boss 16 promo will be out in the second week of September. Well, fans are very excited to see Salman Khan again hosting one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of Indian television industry.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 is expected to start airing in the first week of October. The makers have already approached some popular celebrities for the show. If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal, Kevin Almasifar, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja and others have been approached for BB 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Apart from this, fans are also eager to know the theme of the Bigg Boss 16 house. A report published in the same portal suggests that the theme of BB 16 will be water. The walls would have pictures of crabs, fishes, sharks and so on. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the last 15 seasons of the Salman Khan show received a solid response from the masses. Last season i.e., Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash. The season was in the news for right and wrong reasons. Hence, fans are curious to see how the upcoming season is going to be. Stay tuned to know more updates about Bigg Boss 16!