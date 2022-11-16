Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Feels Ankit Is Behaving Like Priyanka’s Defence Lawyer; Says ‘Inka Mudda Nahi Hai’
Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, premiered last month and is getting more interesting with each passing day.
Currently, the Bigg Boss house has been clearly divided into two groups. On one side, Shiv Thakare and his friends have now teamed up with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta while the Udaariyaan stars, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, have started spending time with Gautam Singh Vig & Soundarya Sharma.
The show's loyal viewers must be aware that Priyanka is counted among the strongest Bigg Boss 16 contestants. However, Ankit hasn't been able to contribute much till now due to his calm nature.
Rahul Vaidya, who is a vivid Bigg Boss 16 watcher, has now shared his opinion about Ankit's game.
Taking to social media, Rahul called Ankit the 'defence lawyer' of Priyanka and feels that he's not Bigg Boss material. Yes, you read that right!
He tweeted, "He is a good boy but the fact is inka khudka mudda ek bhi nahi hai .. he is just behaving like Priyanka's Defence lawyer, that's it. Nothing more to him! Sad. Big boss/makers gave him too many hints but I think he is just not a big boss material. #BigBoss16"
For the unversed, Rahul also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and was among the most popular contestants of the season. Fans loved his rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik and he came out as the show's runner-up. Rubina, on the other hand, walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money.
Do you agree with what Rahul said about Ankit? Share your views in the comments section below.
While majority of Bigg Boss housemates make headlines after indulging in nasty fights, Ankit Gupta is grabbing eyeballs for not losing his calm and handling difficult situations with patience. Well, he deserves appreciation atleast for showing his real personality till now. Also, fans are loving his one-liners and chemistry with Priyanka.
This week, during the nominations task, Priyanka teamed up with Shalin and Tina to save herself & Ankit from getting nominated. And guess what, Priyanka and Ankit are safe while Shalin, Tina, Gautam, and Soundarya got nominated for eviction this week.
Keep watching this space for updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Highlights: Archana & Priyanka Get Into Huge Fight; Tina Asks Shalin To Maintain Distance
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Gang Analyze Priyankit’s Bond: Ankit Will Be Furious…
- Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: On Sumbul Touqeer’s Birthday, Fahmaan Khan Pens A Sweet Note; Says ‘Jeet Ke Aana’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get A Special Birthday Surprise?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16 November 14 Highlights: Archana Creates Drama By Denying To Share Sugar, Sajid Becomes Captain
- Shalin Bhanot Gets Relief From Punishment, Can Now Participate In Captaincy Tasks As His Ban Gets Lifted
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Garners Massive Support After MC Stan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Her
- Umar Riaz Opposes Archana Gautam’s Return To Bigg Boss 16: Why The Rules Were Different For Me?
- ‘Your Breasts Are Not Big’: Actress Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Sajid Khan Of Staring At Her Private Parts
- BB16’s Nimrit Ahluwalia BREAKS DOWN & Reveals She Still Battles Depression; Diandra Calls It ‘Dangerous’