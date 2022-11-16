Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Feels Ankit Is Behaving Like Priyanka’s Defence Lawyer; Says ‘Inka Mudda Nahi Hai’

Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, premiered last month and is getting more interesting with each passing day.

Currently, the Bigg Boss house has been clearly divided into two groups. On one side, Shiv Thakare and his friends have now teamed up with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta while the Udaariyaan stars, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, have started spending time with Gautam Singh Vig & Soundarya Sharma.

The show's loyal viewers must be aware that Priyanka is counted among the strongest Bigg Boss 16 contestants. However, Ankit hasn't been able to contribute much till now due to his calm nature.

Rahul Vaidya, who is a vivid Bigg Boss 16 watcher, has now shared his opinion about Ankit's game.

Taking to social media, Rahul called Ankit the 'defence lawyer' of Priyanka and feels that he's not Bigg Boss material. Yes, you read that right!

He tweeted, "He is a good boy but the fact is inka khudka mudda ek bhi nahi hai .. he is just behaving like Priyanka's Defence lawyer, that's it. Nothing more to him! Sad. Big boss/makers gave him too many hints but I think he is just not a big boss material. #BigBoss16"

For the unversed, Rahul also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and was among the most popular contestants of the season. Fans loved his rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik and he came out as the show's runner-up. Rubina, on the other hand, walked away with the winner's trophy and prize money.

Do you agree with what Rahul said about Ankit? Share your views in the comments section below.

While majority of Bigg Boss housemates make headlines after indulging in nasty fights, Ankit Gupta is grabbing eyeballs for not losing his calm and handling difficult situations with patience. Well, he deserves appreciation atleast for showing his real personality till now. Also, fans are loving his one-liners and chemistry with Priyanka.

This week, during the nominations task, Priyanka teamed up with Shalin and Tina to save herself & Ankit from getting nominated. And guess what, Priyanka and Ankit are safe while Shalin, Tina, Gautam, and Soundarya got nominated for eviction this week.

Keep watching this space for updates related to Bigg Boss 16.