Is Ridhima Pandit The First Wild Card Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show? Actress REACTS

Bigg Boss 16 has managed to keep the audience intrigued ever since it was annouced. The popular reality show didn't just come with an interesting ensemble of contestants but each episode has also been adding to the entertainment quotient. And as the game inside the BB house is picking up pace, there have been rumours about the first wild card contestant entering the show soon. It was reported that former Bigg Boss contestant Ridhima Pandit will be participating in BB16 as a wild card contestant.

For the uninitiated, Ridhima was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and grabbed eyeballs for her impressive game. As the news of Ridhima entering Bigg Boss 16 surfaced, her fans have been over the moon. However, it looks like there were mere rumours as the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress has rubbished the news. Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter, Ridhima tweeted, "2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up..... #NotDoingBiggBoss #WhatAmIUpto #KeepGuessing #BiggBoss.". Well, her reaction has clarified that she is in no mood to participate in Bigg Boss 16. However, she did assure her fans that she will soon be coming up with a special surprise for them.

Meanwhile, the BB house is witnessing an intense situation wherein Archana Gautam, who recently returned to the show, has been in a rebel mode against captain Sajid Khan and her arrogance has left the housemates irked. As a result, the entire house has come together against Archana and were seen throwing her clothes in the garden. This isn't all. Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare will also be seen throwing her out of her room.

On the other hand, the popular reality show will also be witnessing an intense fight for survival as four popular contestants have been nominated for elimination. We are talking about Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. Interestingly, Shalin-Tina and Gautam-Soundarya have been making headlines for their rumoured affair in the house and this week's elimination is likely to bring one of the love story to an end. It will be interesting to see who will walk out from the BB house this week.