BREAKING: Sajid Khan Becomes The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16

The game is getting intense on Bigg Boss 16 and every contestant is leaving no stone unturned to level up their strategies. In fact, the popular reality show is coming up with new twists with every episode adding on the audience's excitement. Of late we saw that Gori Nagori was eliminated from the show while Archana Gautam made a comeback after being evicted for her violent behaviour towards Shiv Thakare. And now, as the new week begins, it is time for the BB house to get a new captain. As per a recent update, Sajid Khan will become the new captain of the house after Abdu Rozik.

To note, it was reported that Sajid Khan has expressed his interest in becoming the captain during the task along with Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Ahluwalia. On the other hand, Tina Datta also called herself a strong contender for captaincy and was seen convincing the housemates for captaincy in the promo. However, MC Stan felt Tina doesn't deserve to be a captain and eliminates her from the task. This leaves Tina fuming with anger and she decides to flip the game now. On the other hand, Shalin will be taking a sigh of relief now as his punishment of not participating in the captaincy task will finally come to an end now. Clearly, Sajid Khan's captaincy will be changing the dynamics in the house.

For the uninitiated, Shalin was refrained from becoming a captain after he had allegedly pushed Archana Gautam during one of the tasks. Meanwhile, he was seen locking horns with Shiv during the captaincy task as the latter has been putting in efforts to become the captain again. As the game inside the BB house is picking pace, the upcoming nominations for eliminations will also be adding another twist in the show.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan has also been making the headlines as Gori Nagori, who was recently evicted from the popular reality show, had claimed that the filmmaker and Shiv had been using her friendship as a mere vote in the house. In one of her interviews, Gori also claimed that she was always looked down upon by them.