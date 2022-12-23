Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Breaks Down Into Tears As He Meets Riteish Deshmukh During Shukravaar Ka Vaar; WATCH
Sajid Khan has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Be it about his participation in the popular reality show, his bond with Abdu Rozik, his manipulations on the show or his humour quotient, Sajid manages to be in the headlines every now and then. And the filmmaker is once again grabbing eyeballs but for a different reason this time. As the audience is eagerly waiting for an exciting Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it is reported that Sajid will be seen breaking down tonight.
To note, this will happen after Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will enter the Bigg Boss house to promote their movie Ved. In the promo that is going viral on social media, as Genelia and Riteish entered the house, the contestants were seen rushing towards the guests to greet them. However, as soon as Sajid hugged Riteish, he broke down into tears. To note, Riteish and Sajid share a close bond and have worked together in movies like the Housefull. It was indeed an overwhelming moment for Sajid who is touted to be one of the most entertaining and strong contestants on the show.
Meanwhile, Sajid, who is known for her bonds with Abdu, Shiv Thakre, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan and others, recently raised eyebrows for his behaviour with Sumbul Touqeer Khan during the ration task. To note, Sajid was seen blaming Sumbul for apparently reacting to the guests during the task and eventually getting a strike. However, Kamya Punjabi came out in Sumbul's defense and tweeted, "Well I don't think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit".
On the other hand, a Twitter user tweeted, "Sajid khan is a heartless, emotionless & frustrated man. He just wanted to win every damn agreement. He is the biggest manipulator & liar out there - SHAME #SajidKhan. The kind of word he used for sum & uncle is intolerable". Another user also commented on Sajid's remarks for Sumbul's father and wrote, ""like father like daughter" so mean this man is. Insulting someone's father on national tv".
