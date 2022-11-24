Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Recounts His Struggle To Conduct His Dad’s Last Rites; Says, “Salim Khan Helped Me

Everyone knows that Sajid Khan was a big name in the entertainment industry since before the allegations against him surfaced. It is also common knowledge that he and his sister Farah had humble beginnings before they made a name for themselves. However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid reveals the true depth of his endeavours as he recounts a time when he was struggling to even conduct the last rites of his father.

During the ration task in Wednesday's episode, Sajid Khan had an altercation with Archana Gautam where the latter mentioned the former's father in a taunt. Enraged, Sajid went outside the house to the garden area and asked Bigg Boss to take action against Archana. At the time, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik were trying to calm him down. After a while, Khan got emotional and started telling the story to the gang of where he came from and how he endeavoured to even conduct his father's last rites.

Advertisement

He said, "Imagine a 14-year-old running around in a rickshaw to relatives' houses to say, 'Daddy off hog aye, kuch mil sakta hai kya?' There was one such relative that he told his servant, 'Usko bol main ghar pe nahin hoon' However, there were do,e relatives from my mother's side, who helped in conducting the funeral." He further said, "However, the one man who helped me through the whole ordeal was none other than Salman Khan's father, Salim Uncle."

Sajid recounted the harrowing tale of his father's death and said, "My father died due to consuming alcohol. His liver just burst and he was bleeding through his mouth and eyes and I couldn't do a thing." He then told how Salim Khan helped him out and said, "Salim Uncle came to the place where I buried my father. He handed me some money with which I bought two months' ration and paid the electricity bills." Shiv and friends got emotional after hearing the story and Abdu hugged Sajid after it.

In the ration task, the housemates had to get onto a truck after which driver Shiv would take them to a market. After a signal, members of each room got off the bus and started collecting their required items. King/Captain Shiv decided how much time a contestant can take to fill their respective boxes, after which he will blow the horn to end the collection.

Archana Gautam collected her share of the ration and then went back to the truck, after which she commented on Shiv's fairness. This irked Sajid and he started making fun of her, saying that she was ousted from the house and was begging to come back. After Archana countered the argument, Sajid Khan said, "Kisi ko lagta hai ki yeh ghar unke baap ka hai." Archana retaliated to the taunt saying, "Humare pita toh itne ameer nhi hai, aap apne pita ko bol kar dekhiye." Sajid took offense at the comment and the argument ensued.

In the latest promo, we see that Sumbul Touqeer's friend and actor Fahmaan Khan enters the house as the show's first wild card contestant. Hopefully, he will be able to help improve Sumbul's game for the better.