Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan EXPOSE Gautam Vig In Front Of Soundarya Sharma?
It has been quite an interesting week on Bigg Boss 16 wherein the contestants were seen protesting against Gautam Vig's captaincy. From nominations to tasks, everything about the popular reality show managed to grab the eyeballs. In fact, Gautam getting fired from captaincy added to the entertainment quotient. And now, the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will be coming with a major reality check for the audience. As per the promos, Salman will be seen slamming contestants for their irrational behaviour.
According to media reports, Salman will also take Gautam Vig on his radar and will expose him in front of Soundarya Sharma. For the uninitiated, Gautam and Soundarya have been making the headlines for their rumoured love affair. As there have been speculations that they are faking it, Gautam and Soundarya have been adamant to prove that their feelings are true. As per the recent reports, Salman will be seen showing Gautam's clips to Soundarya wherein he was seen making fun of her in front of other contestants and never took a stand for her when others spoke ill about her.
It will be interesting to see if this will change Gautam and Soundarya's equation. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen taking a jibe at Sajid Kha for his double standards in the house. He will ask him to pull up his socks and stick to his stands failing which he might have to bid adieu to the BB house soon.
Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also be coming up with the elimination segment. This week Archana Gautam, Soundarya and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for eviction. It will be interesting to see who will become the third contestant to walk out of the popular reality show after Sreejita De and Manya Singh.
