Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Has Hiked His Fee 3 Times; To Get Paid Over Rs 1000 Crore?

Bigg Boss is the most controversial reality show on television. The show is all set to come up with the 16th season soon. There have been several speculations regarding the contestants list as it is being said that several popular celebrities have been approached for the show. Also, a few celebrities have expressed their wish to participate as well. However, none of them have confirmed their participation. As everyone is aware the show is incomplete without our host Salman Khan. Of course, Bigg Boss 16 will be hosted by the Dabangg Khan himself. Another speculation that is doing the rounds is the actor's fees.

Like every year, this year also, there are rumours that Salman has hiked his fee! As per Tellychakkar report, this time Salman apparently has hiked his fees three times!