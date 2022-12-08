Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Hit Show Finally Gets An Extension; Check New Grand Finale Date Here

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV in October this year amid huge buzz and expectations.

The controversial reality show began with many popular contestants including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Singh Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as participants.

While Bigg Boss 15 failed to live up to everyone's expectations, the loyal viewers were hopeful that the sixteenth season will be better than the last season. Well, that's what has happened.

Ever since the very beginning, Bigg Boss 16 has been consistently performing well on the TRP charts and is currently among the top 10 most-watched shows across channels. If we talk about the last two weeks, the makers have been canceling the elimination and fans were guessing that the show must be getting an extension.

Now, after two months, the show will witness the re-entry of Srijeeta De as the first wild card participant. The makers have also introduced Vikkas Manaktala as another wild card entry. This development also hinted that the show might not end in January.

Looks like, the loyal viewers were right and Bigg Boss 16 is reportedly getting an extension. Yes, you read that right!

According to an Indian Express report, the show has got an extension of one month. While BB 16 was earlier slated to end on January 16. But, its grand finale is now expected to take place on February 18 or 25. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

While Sreejita and Vikkas' entries have already been confirmed, we might witness a few more wild card contestants entering the Bigg Boss house as the makers are reportedly in talks with several popular names. Nimrit's Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Mahir Pandhi, Shiv's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap, Rohan Gandotra, and Kushagre Dua are among the rumoured names who have been approached by the Bigg Boss team.

While nothing is yet confirmed, we would love to see more interesting personalities clashing with each other on the show.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16!