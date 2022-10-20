Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan NOT To Host Weekend Ka Vaar Tomorrow? Deets Inside
Bigg Boss 16 has been all about the most unexpected twists and never ending fights. Every day, the contestants come across a new twist be it in terms of nomination for elimination, tasks, shuffling the rooms and more. Besides, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan, which are aired on Friday and Saturday, have also been the highlight of the season. After all, Salman is seen giving a reality check to the contestants. However, as per a recent update, Salman will not be hosting the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode tomorrow.
According to a report published in ETimes, Karan Johar will be replacing Salman for the Friday episode. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar was seen as a host on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. And now, he will be seen hosting the 'KJo special' episode for Bigg Boss 16. The media reports also suggested that Salman will be seen hosting the episode during the weekend. We wonder if Karan Johar will be able to bring some extra twist to the popular reality show and will be seen schooling the contestants.
Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss house witnessed a massive twist lately after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh were nominated for elimination along with Shalin Bhanot. For the uninitiated,
Sumbul and Manya were nominated after the housemates voted against them for being the most inactive contestants in the game.
On the other hand, Shalin and Tina Datta have come to loggerheads and have called off their friendship. This happened post the rooms were reshuffled and the duo had a massive showdown of late. In fact, Tina was also seen crying inconsolably in her room.
- Bigg Boss 16 October 19 Highlights: Gautam Taunts Sumbul, Archana Calls Shiv An Unfair Sanchalak
- Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra Files Molestation Complaint Against Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Locks Horns With Gautam Vig & Tina Datta; Breaks Bond With Uttaran Actress
- Bigg Boss 16: All You Want To Know About First Wild Card Contestant Hasbulla Magomedov
- Bigg Boss 16: Apart From Shalin Bhanot, These Contestants To Face Nomination For Elimination This Week?
- Bigg Boss 16 October 18 Highlights: Nimrit Calls Shiv A Bad Captain As Archana & Gori Cause Havoc In The House
- Ali Fazal Wants Sajid Khan's Removal From Bigg Boss 16, See Post
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Throws Water At Gori Nagori After An Ugly Fight; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16 The October 17 Highlights: Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain Of The House
- Bigg Boss 16: Abhinav Shukla Advises Current Contestants To Not Copy Successful Ex-Contestants
- Bigg Boss 16 Oct 16 Highlights: Nimrit Gets Accused Of Forming Groups, Sajid Irks Housemates With His Remark
- Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De Gets Candid About Her Equation With Tina Datta; Calls Latter ‘Fake’