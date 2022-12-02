Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Takes A Jibe At Shalin-Tina’s Relationship; Gives Them An Interesting Challenge

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's love affair has been making headlines for a while on Bigg Boss 16. The power couple, who have made their relationship official as of now, are often seen getting mushy on national television and painting the town red with their romance. Although the housemates are of the opinion that Tina and Shalin have been faking their bond, the two continue to make headlines with their sizzling chemistry. However, their bond is set to come on host Salman Khan's radar this weekend and they will be facing some intense questions on Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta Admits Liking Each Other Tina and Shalin, who have been bagging the attention for their sizzling chemistry on the show, have also left the audience confused about their relationship status. A couple of days after Shalin claimed to have no feelings for Tina, the duo was seen getting mushy and admitted liking each other. In fact, Shalin even claimed that he would make the BB house heaven for Tina. Janta Claims Shalin And Tina Are Using Each Other During the weekend as the audience will be having a one-to-one conversation with the duo, the janta will be seen exposing their bond. One of the audience's representatives will claim that Shalin has been after Tina, while another one will be of the opinion that they are using each other's support just for the sake of the game. In fact, the janta ke representatives also claimed that Tina has been using Shalin's support very conveniently as per her requirement. Salman Khan's Jibe On Tina-Shalin's Bond To this, Tina tried defending herself stating that she has to come to the BB house to play the game. She also stated that believes to play the game smartly and does everything to secure her game which even includes manipulating her support for her other. To this, Salman took a jibe at her asking if she does the same with Shalin as well. This indeed put Tina in a tight spot. The Challenge Later, Tina stated that she would henceforth not carry forward her friendship with Shalin. She even emphasised that she would take a step back from Shalin as their equation is now backfiring at her. This left Salman amused and he challenged Shalin and Tina to stay away from each other. Now, this is going to be a difficult task for the duo as they have been quite involved with each other on the show. Tina And Shalin Are In Danger Zone It will be interesting to see if Shalin and Tina will be able to maintain a distance between them. Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina have been in the danger zone this week. The duo has been nominated for elimination along with MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss house next.