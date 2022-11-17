Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Reprimand Shalin Bhanot After His Ugly Fight With MC Stan?

Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan’s Fight Details

According to media reports, Shalin and Stan got into a heated argument over Tina Datta. It was reported that the Uttaran actress injured her ankle following which Shalin was seen giving a massage. As Tina complained of more pain, Stan insisted on giving her medical treatment. As Shalin didn't agree with him, it led to an argument between the two.

Shalin Bhanot Speaks Ill For Mc Stan’s Mother

The media reports also suggested that Shalin, who is known for his aggressive behaviour, was seen speaking badly about Stan's mother which left the latter furious. Following this, Stan went on to hit Shalin with a vase.

Salman Khan’s Reaction to Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan’s Fight

As Salman Khan isn't pleased with the ugly fights in the house, this incident is likely to leave him quite upset. After all, he doesn't stand the idea of speaking ill for anyone's mother. Going by this, Salman is likely to school Shalin for his words. Besides, he will also slam MC Stan's aggressive behaviour. It will be interesting to see if he will give any punishment to Shalin and Stan.

Sumbul And Tina Fight Over Shalin

As Shalin was getting aggressive during the fight, Sumbul was seen trying to calm him down. Although Tina claims it was Shalin's fault during his fight with MC Stan, it didn't go down well with Sumbul. As a result, Sumbul and Tina went on to have a heated argument and the latter called the Imlie actress over possessive towards Shalin.

Shalin Bhanot In Danger Zone

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is already in the danger zone as he has been nominated for elimination this week. He has been nominated along with Tina, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see if Shalin's ugly tiff with MC Stan will affect his elimination.