Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Bring Back Sreejita, Mahir Pandhi, Shalin's Ex Dalljiet Kaur As Wildcards?

India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 16, has been keeping its audiences hooked with surprising plot twists. The work of the contestants has multiplied in a bid to make this season all the more interesting. According to reports, it is now time for the wild card contestants to make an entry into the show, as the producers are now in talks to bring back contestants who were evicted along with new ones.

There has yet to be an official announcement about who will be brought back. But it will be an interesting twist to see the reaction of the existing housemates as host Salman Khan announces the return of these contestants in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Check out the list of names who might make an appearance on the show.