Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a huge buzz since a long time. The show will apparently be premiered on October 1 and news has it that host Salman Khan has shot the first promo on September 5 in Filmcity. A few pictures of the Bollywood actor from the sets have been doing rounds on social media.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Meanwhile, several names have been doing the rounds regarding participation. The latest report suggests that Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan and popular singer and actress from Bhojpuri industry Nisha Pandey have reportedly been approached for the show.

Recently, Faisal Khan took to social media to inform fans that he was offered the latest season of Bigg Boss, but he has denied the offer.

After giving his health update, Faisal was seen telling in the video, "Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye."

On the other hand, it is being said that the makers have invited Bhojpuri actress and singer Nisha for a meeting, if things fall in place, she might sign the show.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Nisha is a talented singer in Bhojpuri industry and she will add the entertainment factor in the show. She has cleared her rounds of meetings virtually and finally the makers have invited her for a one-to-one meeting from Bihar to Mumbai. If things fall in place, the meeting will be held this week and she may sign the show."



Also, it is being said that controversial actress and politician from West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan has also been offered the show, but she is tight-lipped on the matter.