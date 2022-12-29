Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Schools Archana Gautam; Says ‘Mai Bahar Nikalne Ki Bhi Taqat Rakhta Hu’

Bigg Boss 16 has been making the headlines for its mind boggling twists of late. The popular reality show witnessed ugly fights this week wherein Archan Gautam was seen locking horns with the contestants. To begin with, Archana got into a nasty fight with Vikas Manaktala over using the gas stove in the kitchen. The war of words got ugly and as the two got at loggerheads they were seen passing mean comments about each other. On the other hand, Archana was also seen having a heated argument with Shalin Bhanot. As the atmosphere inside the house is getting intense, it is reported that host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the issues during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

As per a recent update, Salman will be seen bashing Archana for making personal comments about Vikas and Shalin's family. The report suggested that Archana will be grilled in the living area while the contestants will be sent to their respective rooms. For the uninitiated, Archana had made a shocking remark regarding Vikas and his wife Guunjan Walia embracing parenthood. On the other hand, she was also seen dragging Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Clearly, Archana will be on the radar during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar. In the promo, Salman stated that Archana's offensive words have destroyed her image. He also emphasised that if he can bring her back to the show, he can definitely evict her.

This isn't all. It is also reported that Shalin will also be schooled by Salman for breaking the property of Bigg Boss. To note, Shalin had an emotional breakdown and lost his calm after Archana made an offensive comment against his ex-wife. If the reports are to be believed, it is going to be a dhamekdaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

On a related note, this week 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination. This includes Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrita Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. Who do you think will walk out of the show?