Bigg Boss 16: Archana-Vikas’ Fight To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Here’s Everything To Expect From New Episode

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. And while each episode is intensifying the game in the house, the fans can't wait to have more. Recently, we saw an intriguing nomination round wherein eight contestants were nominated for elimination. This included Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. As the nominations changed the vibe in the house, Shiv Thakare also made the headlines as he became the captain of the house for the third time.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a nasty fight as well recently, wherein Vikas Manaktala and Archana Gautam were seen locking horns with each other. It happened on using the gas stove in the kitchen and led to an ugly war of words. In fact, Archana had even allegedly spilled water in hot oil and the fight left everyone shocked. But the show doesn't end here. The new episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be seen with more dhamaka. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming episode.