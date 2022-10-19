Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Locks Horns With Gautam Vig & Tina Datta; Breaks Bond With Uttaran Actress
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a big shocker recently after the bedrooms were reshuffled and Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik got a chance to choose their respective roommates. The task not just exposed the real strategies of contestants but also changed the equations in the house. And now, the new episode will also intensify the ongoing tiffs wherein Shalin Bhanot will be seen getting into an ugly fight with Tina Datta and Gautam Vig over Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
As per the promos, Gautam and Tina took a jibe at Sumbul for spending more time in a particular room which didn't go down well with the Imlie actress. Sumbul was seen confiding in Shalin and the latter got protective towards her following which he got into an argument with Gautam and Tina. The fight intensified as Gautam and Shalin threatened to get physical. Amid this argument, Shalin also hit out at Tina.
To note, Shalin and Tina were at loggerheads ever since the rooms were reshuffled and this new tiff added fuel to their ongoing tiff. And when Tina confronted Shalin, he lashed out at her and told her that she lost the right to call him 'Shah' and the two were seen parting ways.
The twist will certainly come as a shocker for everyone as Shalin and Tina were seen developing feelings for each other and their chemistry was grabbing eyeballs. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 will also be witnessing an interesting task for the ration of the week. In the task, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik will be seen as shopkeepers who will be the in-charge of distributing the ration. On the other hand, captain Shiv Thakare will be assigned a special power to stop the task at any given point which can help seal the fate of the amount of ration the shopkeepers, he and the contestants receive. It will be interesting to see if there will be another tug of war between contestants of ration.
