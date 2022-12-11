SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot Reveals He Never Liked Tina Datta, Was With Her For This Reason; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 never misses out on a chance to surprise the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. As this week's nomination left everyone intrigued wherein Tina Datta, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Ahluwalia were nominated for elimination. As there were speculations about who will get eliminated, much to everyone's surprise Tina was eliminated from the popular reality show reportedly on the basis of the audience's votes. As expected, Shalin was heartbroken and was even seen getting teary eyed as he claimed to miss Tina post her exit from the house.

However, his suddenly changed behaviour has left everyone in utter shock as Shalin has now claimed to have never liked Tina. Shalin made this revelation during a conversation with Sreejita De and said that said he had an idea that Tina will get eliminated. He also revealed that he has been Tina for a specific reason and wouldn't like to meet her post the show. "I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now. I won't even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it," Shalin added.

His behaviour has left everyone in shock especially Tina. And as the Uttaran actress will be seen making a comeback on the show tonight, she will be seen exposing Shalin on national television. This will happens after Bigg Boss will give Shalin another chance to choose between Tina and Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. As Shalin will press the buzzer to approve Tina's re-entry in the house, the prize money becomes zero for this season. On the other hand, post her entry, Tina will call Shalin fake and claimed that he didn't stand by his friends in the time of need. While Shalin will be in disbelief, looks like it will be an end to his mushy romance with Tina Datta.