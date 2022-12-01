When Shalin Bhanot Was Schooled For Breaking A Rule on Roadies 2 And Ayushmann Khurrana Defended Him; WATCH
Shalin Bhanot is all over the news these days courtesy of his ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 15. He has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house and has managed to be the centre of attention be it for his tantrums for having chicken, his tiffs in the house or his mushy chemistry with Tina Datta. Love him or hate him, Shalin is undoubtedly making headlines. In fact, the Naagin actor made heads turn of late after he was schooled for breaking a rule in Bigg Boss 16 and got an earful from Bigg Boss 16. But this isn't the first time that Shalin has broken a rule on a reality show.
Shalin Bhanot Participated In Roadies 2
For the uninitiated, Shalin Bhanot had earlier participated in Roadies Season 2 with Aayushmann Khurrana. He had won hearts with his stint on the reality show and his equation with Ayushmann Khurrana also left a mark. Their camaraderie was undoubtedly unmatched.
In the throwback video, Shalin was schooled for breaking a rule of the show. Apparently, he had given money to a fellow contestant Aarti to help her financially. To note, as per the rule of the show, the contestants were not supposed to have their money and cell phones with them and if found guilty, they will be evicted. Defending himself, Shalin claimed that Aarti was in need and reached out to him.
Ayushmann Khurrana Backed Shalin Bhanot
Later Ayushmann Khurrana, who was also a co-contestant on the show, was seen defending Shalin and said that the latter was not at fault. He said, 'Shalin ne kaha tha ki aap mere ghar se paise le lijiye. Usne directly koi paise nahi diye the. Main nahi samajhta ki isme Shalin ki koi galti hai'. In fact, the entire group had come out in Shalin's support and sacrificed their budget for the week to save him.
Shalin Bhanot In Danger Zone On Bigg Boss 16
As Shalin's grabbing eyeballs with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, he is in danger zone this week as he has been nominated for elimination along with Tina Datta, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Will he be able to escape the elimination this week? Let us know in the comment section below.
