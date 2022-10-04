Shalin, who has now entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, stated to the show's host Salman Khan on the premiere night that his only motivation for joining the show was to show the world his calmer and real side, in contrast to his onscreen image. He also added that he aims to win not only the trophy but people's hearts. Before stepping inside the Bigg Boss house, Shalin Bhanot, in an exclusive talk with Pinkvilla, shared his feelings about participating in the show.

Television actor Shalin Bhanot has been in the industry for quite some time now. He shot to fame with Zee tv's show Naaginn. He has also earlier been the winner of dance reality show Nach Baliye season 4 with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. She, too, has appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Bhanot has appeared in several hit serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Suryaputra Karn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

Calling Salman Khan an amazing mentor and host, Shalin discussed why he agreed to do the show. The actor emphasised that it had been a long time since he had an adrenaline rush. Shalin added that maybe it was because of that that he said yes to the show. "I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss. Jokes apart, my grandfather, father, brother all have been at the top of their industry when it comes to their work and so it's now my turn to do the same so that post this when they go out, people recognize them as Shalin's father or Shalin's brother," he told the publication.

On being asked about having any apprehensions he had before doing Bigg Boss 16, Shalin said he was not worried about the presence of cameras 24 x 7, but rather being away from family, my home, Swag (his pet), and everyday comforts and the type of lifestyle everybody is used to.

He said, "I'm getting out of my comfort zone and entering a house, one that I don't know, and will be living in it for 3 months with strangers." Furthermore, mentioning that he is an ambivert, he said that he is a people person and can adjust well with strangers. He added that he was going to have a good time and enjoy himself.

Reacting to a question about his past, Shalin Bhanot says he doesn't like discussing his past and focuses on the present. "What you do says a lot about you. I've never delved into my past or spoken about it, and I will continue living in my present and looking towards the future," the actor added.

Bigg Boss season 16 kicked off with a bang on October 1. The show has 16 contestants who will be staying in the BB house to win the trophy. Television stars like Gautam Vig, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Tajikistan singer and blogger Abdu Rozik, filmmaker Sajid Khan, and model-politician Archana Gautam, among others, are this season's participants.