Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare & Sajid Khan Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most entertaining reality shows on the Indian television. From an interesting ensemble of contestants to the mind boggling twists, everything about the popular reality show managed to make the headlines. After the makers brought the recent twist of three captains in the house with Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma, Bigg Boss 16 will witness another interesting round of nomination wherein the housemates were seen nominating each other. As per the promo, Vikkas Manaktala will be seen targeting Shiv Thakare. This isn't all. It was also reported that Archana and her gang also targeted Shiv despite the fact that captain Sumbul tried to save him.

On the other hand, Shiv, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan were seen targeting Priyanka Choudhary for elimination. While Shiv called her a 'double dholki', the other three cited Priyanka's behavioural issues as the reason to nominate her. Ever since the promo has been released, there have been reports about who will be nominated for elimination this week. As per the recent buzz, Shalin Bhanot, Tina, Shiv and Sajid Khan are in the danger zone and have been nominated for elimination.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 has been making the headlines ever since Tina returned to the show post her elimination. As her bond with Shalin Bhanot went on to create a buzz, his changed behaviour post her elimination left everyone shocked. He stated, "I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now? I won't even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it". However, he was exposed by Tina post her return and their bond seems to have gone kaput as of now. It will be interesting to see if Shalin and Tina will be able to rekindle their bond in the coming days.