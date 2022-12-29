Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Calls Sumbul Touqeer ‘Weak’ Contestant; Latter Gives A Perfect Comeback
It was an interesting week on Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The week started with a bang with an interesting round of nominations wherein 8 contestants were nominated for elimination. This included Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Vikas Manaktala and Sreejita De. The nominations have left the audience wondering who will walk out of the house and the contestants are putting in their best effort to secure a place in the house. Amid this, the recent promo dropped hints of a massive fight between Shalin and Sumbul.
It so happened that the contestants were supposed to making sansani headlines for other nominated contestants for BB newspaper and the contestants who fail to make it to the headlines will be safe from elimination. During the task, Shalin was seen targeting his once BFF Sumbul and called her a weak contestant. This didn't go down well with Sumbul and she came with a perfect comeback. As per the promo, Sumbul confronted Shalin and said, "Aap mere muh pe seedha mujhe ye bol rahe ho ki main weak hu. Aap kaun ho ki aap saamne wale ko ye bologe ki bhai tu weak hai ya fir tu strong hai. Kisi ko koi haq nahi hai, keep that in mind. I am not crying bro. Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uski aankhon ka paani sukh jaye. Sumbul will never cry again". Now that's what you call a perfect comeback, isn't it?
Take a look at Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's video:
To note, Shalin and Sumbul, who once made headlines for their proximity, have been the arch rivals these days. This happened after Sumbul's father gave her a call on the show and warned her about Shalin and Tina. Sumbul's father's words didn't go down well with Shalin and ever since then, they have been at loggerheads. In fact, Shalin hasn't left a chance to target Sumbul during the nomination tasks.
- Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant SLAMS Archana Gautam For Dragging Shalin Bhanot's EX Wife's Name In Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: 'Ghayal Sherni Priyanka' Trends As Priyanka Choudhary Blasts Archana Gautam For Targeting Her
- Bigg Boss 16: REAL Reason Why Shalin Bhanot Threatened To QUIT Salman Khan's Show. Here's What Archana Said
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan SLAMS Sumbul For Setting False Narratives Against Him; Says ‘This Wasn’t Cool’
- After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Should Participate In THESE 3 Big Reality Shows
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Ankit Gupta, THIS Person To Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection In Family Week?
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection In Family Week? Here's What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Rahul Vaidya If He Sees Rubina In Priyanka Choudhary, Him In Shiv Thakare. His Reply
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Predicts Top 3 Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show, Names Priyanka Choudhary And...
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Tapan Kumar Datta To Enter The House? Here’s What We Know
- Entertainment News Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
- BB16: Netizens Demand Archana Gautam’s Exit Post Her Ugly Fight With Vikas; Say ‘Enough Of This Torture’