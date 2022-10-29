Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra To Record Her Statement Against MeToo Accused Filmmaker Sajid Khan Today

People have been expressing their displeasure ever since it was announced that disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan would participate in popular reality show Bigg Boss season 16. Many have slammed the show's makers and also Salman Khan for giving Sajid a chance to appear on the show for his career makeover.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Sherlyn Chopra, who had earlier filed a complaint against Sajid, will be recording her statement with the Juhu police today, October 29. According to an ETimes report, the police will decide what further course of action to take in the case on the basis of Chopra's statement.

For the uninitiated, this development has come at a time when a complaint has been lodged by Faizan Ansari against the actress, where he alleged that the Me Too accusations against Sajid have not been proven yet.

Earlier, Sherlyn had sent a letter to the city police in which she objected to Sajid Khan's participation in the country's most widely watched show, Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In connection to the complaint, the actress's lawyer, Suhail Shroff, was quoted by ETimes as saying, "Sherlyn Chopra has been called to the police station to record the statement and accordingly cognizance will be taken against Sajid Khan. Based on Sherlyn's statement tomorrow, the police will take action against Sajid."

Sherlyn's complaint pertains to the Me Too allegations that surfaced against Sajid Khan in 2018 when multiple females from the entertainment industry came forward to share their horrifying ordeals they experienced with the filmmaker and opened up sexual harrassment cases against him. Among other things in her complaint, Chopra has also stated that Sajid should be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 as he should have got a chance to be on television.

Sherlyn Chopra had previously told ANI, "Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about s*x, like how many times a day you have s*x, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch them."