Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Gang Analyze Priyankit’s Bond: Ankit Will Be Furious…

In a house where bonds keep changing on a daily basis, finding that one bond that will last through the season is a rare occurrence. An even rarer occurrence is a bond that started way before coming into the Bigg Boss house and is still going, now stronger than ever. Such is the bond between contestants Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, who worked together in the hit series Udariyaan and have come to the house together. Fans lovingly call the couple #Priyankit.

However, are they truly good for each other in terms of the game, or one is dragging down the other's performance? Such burning questions plague not only the minds of the audience but the housemates as well. As per a promo of Tuesday's episode, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanott and Tina Datta were discussing the bond between the two and how one is affecting the other.

At the start of the video, Shalin remarked on the time when there was tension between Priyanka and Ankit and said that the two days they were fighting were the most peaceful days in the house. Shiv then quipped that Ankit will be furious when he gets out of the house and will blame Priyanka for putting a dent in his image. Tina then said that the duo worked together for two and a half years. So it's impossible for Ankit to not know Priyanka's true nature.

Sajid Khan then shared a conversation he had with Priyanka where he suggested that she ask Ankit to mingle with other boys in the house. Priyanka said that she did insist Ankit do so, but due to his introverted nature, he refuses to mingle. Shalin then alleged that Priyanka is trying to get Ankit to do something which goes against his nature. Shalin then said that Bigg Boss and even Salman Khan claimed Priyankit's relationship to be fake. However, Sajid and Nimrit differ from Shalin's opinion. All the while Priyankit were in their room, having a good night's sleep.

The video divided the Netizens. Where one section agrees with the analysis of the Priyankit bond, the other termed this conversation as something that came out of jealousy or insecurity. One user wrote, "Priyanka's nature is such that fights are bound to happen &that restricts Ankit. If he interacts even a little bit with anyone other than the people she is cool with, crying & the whole balidaan thing follows. They aren't fake but she has become a liability for his game."

On the other hand, one user berated Shiv and co. and said, "Bas inki gaadi #Priyanki pe hi atki padi hai....Karte raho...Fake friendship ki baat bhi kon kar raha (laughing face emoji)." Another user wrote, "Insecurity at its Peal! Behaving like mohalle ki auntiyyan!"

As per promo, nomination task will be held today where we will see a fight between Priyanka and Archana Gautam.