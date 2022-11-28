Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Shiv Thakare’s Buddy MC Stan Was Accused Of Assault By Ex-GF?
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has been performing very well on the TRP charts since the beginning, and every single contestant is trying their best to make their presence felt.
Rapper Altaf Shaikh, popular known as MC Stan, is currently seen as a participant in the show along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Ankit Gupta among others.
While loyal viewers love his bond with Shiv and Abdu Rozik, did you know that the rapper was accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend Auzma Shaikh earlier this year? Yes, you read that right! Here's all you need to know about the case.
MC Stan Sent His Manager To Assault Auzma?
In March this year, Auzma Shaikh filed an FIR in Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station against 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant MC Stan, his manager, and two friends for assaulting her. Following their breakup, MC Stan and complainant Auzma Shaikh posted one other's addresses on social media, which led to the incident.
Auzma Is A Music Artist And Rapper
Talking about the incident to Mid Day, Auzma said, 'I am a music artiste and a rapper. We met in November and broke up last month, and there was a fight. After the break-up, he posted my home address on social media. He has millions of followers and many of them started coming to my house. I also started receiving rape threats.'
MC Stan’s Complaint Against His Ex-Girlfriend
Revealing that Stan also filed a complaint against her, Auzma further stated, 'I too posted MC Stan's and his manager Vardhaman Mehta's home addresses on my Instagram account with a video. In revenge, he called Santacruz police station and filed a non-cognisable complaint against me for posting his address. On February 21, I went to the police station with two of my friends after we were called. Mehta was there with his friends. When we were returning home, Mehta and his friends Aakash and Sunny followed us on bikes. They stopped the auto, verbally abused us, kicked and thrashed us and also snatched my iPhone and smashed it.'
Auzma Received Injuries After Alleged Assault
Talking about the injuries she faced after the assault, she added, 'I received many injuries on my face and nose. We somehow managed to escape and entered a cake shop and asked for help. Meanwhile, they fled. We went back to Santacruz police station, but the police didn't register our complaint. Officers told us that they need time to investigate our matter. We also went to the DCP office but didn't get any help there either. Finally, on March 3, Santacruz police registered the FIR in my case.'
Stan’s Behaviour In ‘Bigg Boss 16’
While MC Stan's bond with Shiv and the gang is being appreciated, viewers aren't too happy with his abusive nature. A few weeks ago, he indulged in a nasty fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot and was bashed by host Salman Khan.
- Dalljiet Kaur Expresses Displeasure Over Shalin Bhanot Dragging Their Son’s Name During Arguments In Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Abuses Shiv Thakare During Nominations And The Reason Will Leave You SHOCKED; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry: ‘Golden Boys’ Sanjay Gujar, Sunny Nanasaheb Confirmed For Salman’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Elimination And Her Reaction Is EPIC
- Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Elated With Bhediya Reviews, Aditya Wishes Yami On Her Birthday
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Refuses To Get Drenched In Cold Water, Says ‘Bigg Boss Aapka Zaada Ho Raha Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Become The New Captain Of The House?
- Bigg Boss 16: 'He Is Pathetic' Say Netizens As They Demand Sajid Khan's Eviction From The Show
- Entertainment News Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO
- Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Actually Cheat On Kajol 24 Years Ago? Watch Promo To Find Out
- Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh To Enter As Wild-Card? Here’s What Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finalist Said
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show To Have Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know