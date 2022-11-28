Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Shiv Thakare’s Buddy MC Stan Was Accused Of Assault By Ex-GF?

MC Stan Sent His Manager To Assault Auzma?

In March this year, Auzma Shaikh filed an FIR in Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station against 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant MC Stan, his manager, and two friends for assaulting her. Following their breakup, MC Stan and complainant Auzma Shaikh posted one other's addresses on social media, which led to the incident.

Auzma Is A Music Artist And Rapper

Talking about the incident to Mid Day, Auzma said, 'I am a music artiste and a rapper. We met in November and broke up last month, and there was a fight. After the break-up, he posted my home address on social media. He has millions of followers and many of them started coming to my house. I also started receiving rape threats.'

Advertisement

MC Stan’s Complaint Against His Ex-Girlfriend

Revealing that Stan also filed a complaint against her, Auzma further stated, 'I too posted MC Stan's and his manager Vardhaman Mehta's home addresses on my Instagram account with a video. In revenge, he called Santacruz police station and filed a non-cognisable complaint against me for posting his address. On February 21, I went to the police station with two of my friends after we were called. Mehta was there with his friends. When we were returning home, Mehta and his friends Aakash and Sunny followed us on bikes. They stopped the auto, verbally abused us, kicked and thrashed us and also snatched my iPhone and smashed it.'

Auzma Received Injuries After Alleged Assault

Talking about the injuries she faced after the assault, she added, 'I received many injuries on my face and nose. We somehow managed to escape and entered a cake shop and asked for help. Meanwhile, they fled. We went back to Santacruz police station, but the police didn't register our complaint. Officers told us that they need time to investigate our matter. We also went to the DCP office but didn't get any help there either. Finally, on March 3, Santacruz police registered the FIR in my case.'

Stan’s Behaviour In ‘Bigg Boss 16’

While MC Stan's bond with Shiv and the gang is being appreciated, viewers aren't too happy with his abusive nature. A few weeks ago, he indulged in a nasty fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot and was bashed by host Salman Khan.