Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Cries Inside Confession Room, Says Always Kept Friendship Above My Game

Bigg Boss season 16 has by far been a bumpy ride full of major revelations and twists. The show is now in its ninth week, and to cheer the contestants up, Bigg Boss from time to time asks the housemates to enter the confession room and express their feelings and thoughts. In the latest episode of the Salman Khan led reality show, each inmate was called into the confession room to speak their heart out.

In today's episode of Bigg Boss, the first contestant to enter the confession room was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The next to enter was Shiv Thakare, who is considered one of the season's strongest contenders and had a meltdown in the confession room. While speaking to Bigg Boss, Shiv said, "I was missing my family and I couldn't hold it back. I wish there was someone with whom I could talk to. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game?"

Further, Bigg Boss asks Shiv, "You think you are going wrong?" To this Shiv responds saying, "People think he has done Bigg Boss Marathi, he would do all planning and plotting but I actually play from my heart and I have always kept friendship over all this. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching. I try not to break anybody's heart in this house."

Shiv Thakare then added that his one mistake was provoking Archana Gautam, which he thinks has changed the other contestant's perception of him. He went on to say, "Even when I try to befriend Shalin, people think he must be planning something; that's why I have come close to Shalin. I am close to everyone, there is no planning. I just wanted everyone to walk together. When weekend ka vaar happened, I didn't see my name coming up so I got tensed about whether I am playing ok or not. Even one word of appreciation would boost me."

Bigg Boss then tries to calm Shiv down and asks him who he wants to hug-his sister or Vinny. Shiv responds that anyone will do. As the format of the show doesn't allow bringing one's family members inside the house, Bigg Boss advises Shiv Thakare to play his game individually. Bigg Boss then asks Shiv Thakare to first be attentive to his game and not turn a supporter to anyone in the house. Shiv, after coming out of the confession room, goes to Nimrit and tells her he feels relieved.