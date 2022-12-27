Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare & THESE 2 Contestants Are The New Captains Of Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 16: The sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting more interesting with each passing day.

In Sunday (25 December) episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist in which housemates were asked to remove one among the nominated contestants Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, and Vikkas Manaktala from the show.

Most of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants voted against Ankit Gupta after which the Udaariyaan star was asked to exit the controversial BB house. His eviction affected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a lot who's still trying to not loose her grip on the game.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss announced that the tenure of MC Stan, Sreejita, and Soundarya Sharma as captains have come to an end. Now, in tonight's (December 27), a new task will take place for this week's captaincy.

As shown in the latest promos, a group of loyal Bigg Boss 16 viewers will enter the house to choose the new captains. In the task, the participants will have to interact and entertain the guests after which they'll vote to make their favourites the new captains.

NEW CAPTAINS OF BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE

According to the latest buzz, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik have become the new captains of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, you read that right!

Popular Twitter handle The Khabri, which reveals all the updates related to the show, tweeted, "EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: #ShivThakare #AbduRozik & #NimritKaurAhluwalia are the new captains of #BiggBoss16 house."

