Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Sends Priyanka Choudhary To Jail; Ankit Gupta’s Gesture For Her Melts Hearts
Bigg Boss 16 doesdon't miss out on a chance to surprise the audience and the contestants. After the nomination for elimination, Bigg Boss was seen asking the contestants to share some interesting gossips with him. And now, the next episode of the popular reality show will be coming with another mind-boggling twist as Bigg Boss will be unveiling the jail within the house. For the uninitiated, a prison in the house has been set to punish the contestants for violating the rules.
Interestingly, with the unveiling of jail, Bigg Boss will reportedly ask captain Shib Thakare to punish the housemate who has been violating the rules of the house of late. This happened after Priyanka was seen sleeping during the day despite repeated warnings by the captain. As a result, the Udaariyaan actress was given the punishment to be behind the bars. Although this new twist will leave the fans shocked, what grabbed the eyeballs was Ankit's gesture for Priyanka. As per a clip doing the rounds on social media, Ankit was seen giving company to Priyanka while she was sitting inside the prison. Isn't that cute?
To note, Priyanka and Ankit's chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 16. In fact, Ankit had recently confessed his feelings for Priyanka as he admitted being attached to her. On the other hand, Priyanka also emphasised that no matter how much they fight, she will never stop loving him. It will be interesting to see how the love story will develop in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 16.
