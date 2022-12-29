Bigg Boss 16: Salman Bashing Archana & 3 Other Things We’re Expecting From Last Shukravaar Ka Vaar Of 2022

After a flop Bigg Boss 15, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's controversial reality show premiered in October this year amid huge buzz and expectations.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 saw the participation of many famous celebrities including Sajid Kha, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Archana Gautam among others.

The show has been fetching amazing numbers and has turned out to be a successful season. As 2022 is coming to an end, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants will be seen welcoming the New Year with host Salman.

Another Shukravaar Ka Vaar is around the corner and fans are already excited about it. The episode is going to be extra special as it is going the be the last Shukravaar Ka Vaar of the year. On Friday, Salman appears in only half of the episode, here's what we're expecting from it.

SALMAN BASHING ARCHANA FOR BELOW-THE-BELT REMARKS

Ever since Ankit Gupta's eviction last week, Archana Gautam was seen indulging in some ugly fights with co-contestants Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot. While we aren't saying who was right or not, the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16 surely passed some unnecessary personal remarks. From giving an ugly angle to the miscarriage of Vikkas' wife Gunjan to commenting on Shalin's ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur, Archana totally deserves the bashing from the host this time. Do you agree?

CRITICISM OF VIKKAS' AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOUR

Vikkas Manaktala recently entered the show as a wild card contestant. Ever since his entry, the actor has been getting nominated continuously. This week too, he's among the eight nominated contestants. Interestingly, he grabbed eyeballs this week thanks to his aggressive fights with Archana. From his fight over making tea in the kitchen area to including Archana's father in an argument, the TV actor is likely to be reprimanded.

REACTION TO SHALIN BHANOT'S OUTBURST

In yesterday's episode, Shalin calls Archana ' do kaudi ki aurat' during a fight over food. In return, she commented on his mother and ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur. This irked the TV star who got angry and started crying. In anger, he even tried to destroy the property of Bigg Boss. We don't know if it'll be positive or negative, but Salman might strongly react to it.

SALMAN'S CUTE INTERACTION WITH ABDU ROZIK

After a brief exit from the show due to professional commitments, Abdu Rozik re-entered the show during the Christmas special weekend last week. He re-entered the Bigg Boss house after Ankit's exit. It is going to be the first time when Salman will be interacting with Abdu after his re-entry and we're surely expecting some adorable moments between them.

What are you guys expecting front the last Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode? Share your views in the comments section below.