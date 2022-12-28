Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma & Sreejita De Lip Kiss Each Other Leaving Abdu & Shiv Thakare Shocked; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 has been picking up pace and the game is getting quite interesting inside the house. Of late, Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala's ugly fight had left everyone shocked. The two were seen making mean comments about each other and stooped to a new level. Needless to say, the equations in the house have been changing quite frequently and there are no second thoughts about it. Amid these, BFFs Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De have been at loggerheads for a while and have been giving each other a cold shoulder. However, the ladies recently made the headlines for an expected gesture on national television.

This happened when Sreejita and Soundarya were seen sitting with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik in the captain's room. As the ladies clarified that they have resolved differences, the four were having a fun conversation. During the conversation, Sreejita and Soundarya were seen lip kissing each other on national television in a casual way. However, their gesture left Shiv and Abdu in shock. Explaining Abdu, Sreejita stated, "Today we patched up after two days, so we are happy". Soundarya further emphasised, "This is how we patch up". Later, the four of them were seen having a hearty laugh.

Advertisement

Take a look at Sreejit De and Soundarya Sharma's Lip Kiss Video:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a dhamakedaar week as eight people have been nominated for elimination. This includes Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Vikas Manaktale. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will have grand New Year celebrations wherein the family members of the housemates will be entering the house. Undoubtedly it will be an emotional and joyous moment for the contestants. Are you excited about the New Year celebrations on Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comment section below.