Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, 2022. The show will be telecast 10 pm on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) at 9.30 pm.

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows on television. Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15, which ended in January. Ever since the end of the last season, fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16. Recently, the makers released a promo featuring host Salman Khan and announced the premiere date.

However, during the press conference, Salman had revealed that he will be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday (which used to be on Saturday and Sunday). Well, we will have to wait and watch to know about the same!

Hosteed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the controversial reality show will be aired on Colors TV. It will also be available to watch on Voot.

Several celebrities have been approached for the show, however, none have confirmed their participation. Shalin Bhanot, Kanika Mann, Munumun Datta, Tina Datta, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Munawar Faruqui are a few names that are doing the rounds regarding participation.

So far, Sumbul Touqeeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig and Chandani Sharma are apparently confirmed contestants of the controversial reality show.

The previous two seasons were not so interesting. Although BB 14 and BB 15 managed to hit the headlines, they didn't grab the required TRPs. Fans still can't get over Bigg Boss 13, which was way too interesting and still remember some of the great players - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai from BB 13. Most awaited and people's favorite season 16 of Bigg Boss is starting from this week. All eyes on what type of contestants are going to enter the salman khan show will the upcoming season be a hit or a flop? Well, only time can tell it? Let's wait and watch!