Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, 2022. The show will be telecast 10 pm on weekdays and on weekends at 9.30 pm.

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows on television. Bigg Boss 15 got over in January and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Ever since the end of the last season, fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16. Recently, the makers released a promo featuring host Salman Khan and announced the premiere date.

Hosteed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the controversial reality show will be aired on Colors TV. It will also be available to watch on Voot.

Bigg Boss 16 will be launched after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 goes off-air.

Several celebrities have been approached for the show, however, none have confirmed their participation. Shalin Bhanot, Kanika Mann, Munumun Datta, Tina Datta, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Munawar Faruqui are a few names that are doing the rounds regarding participation.

The previous two seasons were not so interesting. Although BB 14 and BB 15 managed to hit the headlines, they didn't grab the required TRPs. Fans still can't get over Bigg Boss 13, which was way too interesting and still remember some of the great players - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai from BB 13. Will the upcoming season be a hit or a flop? Well, only time can tell it? Let's wait and watch!