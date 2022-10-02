One of India's most watched reality shows, Bigg Boss, premiered on October 1. Bollywood superstar and the host of the show, Salman Khan introduced all the participants. As the show started with a bang, people had already declared Imli star Sumbul Touqeer as their finalist. The 19-year-old actress has impressed audiences with her simplicity, and they are demanding more of her.

Sumbul is not only the youngest contestant on the show, but she is the highest-paid celeb as well. According to some media reports, Sumbul is reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week. She has also defeated ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. For the unversed, Tejasswi was the highest-paid contestant in the previous season. Tejasswi was paid 10 lakhs per week for being a part of Bigg Boss 15.