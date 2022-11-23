‘Aapko Har Shabd Ke Liye Maafi Maangni Chahiye’ BB16's Sumbul's Father On Tina Datta’s Mother Bashing Him

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is synonymous with controversies and that's what is now happening in the outside world too.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan stated that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is 'obsessed' with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. Tina Datta agreed with him and added that she didn't even let her talk to Shalin.

After this incident, Sumbul was feeling very low and that's when Bigg Boss came to her rescue. She was given permission to talk to her father over a phone call who asked her to stay away from Tina and Shalin.

While talking to Sumbul about them, he also made some inappropriate comments about Tina and called her 'kamini'. His statement left the Uttaran actress' parents fuming with anger.

Soon, a video was posted on Tina Datta's official Instagram account in which her mother is seen expressing her pain after hearing the comments of Sumbul's father. She said, "Since I didn't get a chance like other contestants' parents to speak to my child, that is why I want to talk to you today. To abuse my daughter on national television and her dad has said to kick off her face - what kind of language is this? Who gave him the right to say such things? Who are you to abuse my daughter? If your daughter is going wrong, does it mean that you will abuse my daughter? Is it parents' work?"

Advertisement

Now, Sumbul's father has apologised to Tina's mother. However, in return, he also wants her to say sorry for the comments made by her daughter against Sumbul.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, "Ek mere shabd se, aap kitna aahat hui. Aapki aankh se aansu nikle, toh aapne kabhi socha ki Day 1 se lekar aaj tak meri beti ke liye Tina ne kaun kaun se shabd istemaal nahi kiye. Kabhi laga aapko, ek bandha jo single parent hai, maa bhi hai aur baap bhi hai, uske dil part kya beet rahi hogi?"

Sumbul's father added, "Kam se kam aap bada dil dikha kar, ek bar mukhko phone karke bolti ki meri beti aisa bol rahi hai, uske liye kshama. Aur mere ek shabd se hahakaar mach gaya hai. Mai apne aap ko justify nahin kar rha hu. Ye shabd galat hai aur meri shabdkosh mei ye shabd nahin the. Unconscious haalat mein mere saath ye hua hai. Uske liye mai kshama maangta hun. Lekin, aaj bhi, itna hone ke baad bhi, aapki beti meri beti ko bol rahi hai ki mai iska jeevan nark kar dungi. Toh jab mai ek shabd ke liye aa ke maafi maang raha hun, toh aapko 50 din ke har shabd ke liye maafi maagni chahiye."

We wonder how Tina's mother would react to what Sumbul's father has said.

Keep watching this space for more updates.