Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Dad Makes A Special Appeal To Fans As She Gets Nominated For Elimination; WATCH
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The 19 year old actress, who became a household name with her stint in Imlie, has been making headlines with her game on the popular reality show. However, Sumbul landed in massive trouble recently after her father called on the show on the pretext of being ill and warned her about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's game. And now, the actress and her father are once again making the headlines as her father made a special appeal to fans as Sumbul has been nominated for elimination.
Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Hits Out At Shalin-Tina
For the uninitiated, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan had called her on the show and expressed his disappointment towards Shalin and Tina for using the Imlie actress for the game. He even asked Sumbul to put Tina and Shalin to their places on national television. Needless to say, Khan's words didn't go down well with Tina and Shalin and they have been holding grudges against Sumbul.
Shalin Nominated Sumbul For Elimination
Although Tina and Sumbul had resolved their differences, Shalin is often seen targeting the Imlie actress. In fact, he even nominated her during the nomination process citing her father's call as one of the main reasons. To this, Sumbul gave him an epic reply and quizzed him if he was nominating her or her father.
Soon after the nominations, Sumbul's father shared a video urging fans to vote for the actress. To note, this video came after he had requested her fan not to vote for her and let her get evicted from the show. In the new video, Touqeer Hasan Khan stated, 'Sumbul ke saare fans ko sabse pehle Papa Touqeer ka pyaar. Pichle hafte bht se aise circumstance rahe jiski wajah se aap bhi bht dukhi the aur mai bhi bht dukhi tha. Isiliye maine aapse kaha tha ki aap vote mat kro aur usko evict kara do. Lekin aap logon ne meri baat nahi suni kyunki aap Sumbul ko haarte huye nahi dekh skte the aur iss tarah se bahar aate huye nahi dekh skte the. Aur ab mujhe bhi lag rha hai ki aapka decision sahi tha. Aur ab mai bhi aapke decision ke saath hu. Isliye mai aapse bol rha hu, guzaarish kr raha hu ki Sumbul ko vote kre. Aur hum chahte hain ki humari Sumbul ab wahan pe rahe aur jeet ke aaye'.
Will Sumbul Touqeer Khan Get Eliminated This Week?
To note, Sumbul has been nominated along with MC Stan, Shalin, Tina, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. As several popular contestants are facing elimination this week, it will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to Bigg Boss 16 now.
